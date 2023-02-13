An Elk Valley, BC, resident has received a $15,512 fine and 10-year hunting ban for shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub.
“The COS investigation began in Oct. 2021, after a wildlife scientist discovered a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford,” said the BC Conservation Officer Service (BC COS) in a Facebook post.
“Conservation Officers tracked down the last known location of the grizzly bear to a residence.”
The BC COS said it determined the resident shot a grizzly bear sow and cub on his property after an investigation. It said the bears had been accessing insecure free-range chickens.
The head and paws of the bear were removed and kept by the resident, and the carcasses were buried on the property.
Elk Valley resident Dax McHarg plead guilty in Fernie Provincial Court last week to killing a grizzly sow and cub out of season, unlawful possession of dead wildlife, failing to report the accidental killing of wildlife, and mischief under $5,000. McHarg’s firearm was forfeited.
The BC COS said he has to retake a hunter education course and complete 100 hours of community service.
“The majority of the penalty will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation,” it said.
Alberta wildlife officers went on the hunt for whoever killed a female grizzly bear with her cubs near Edson, AB, in 2021.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
This world has gone nuts a bear endangers your livestock and you on your property and then the animal police fine you for doing their job
"BC man fined for shooting dead grizzly sow and cub" I was interested to see why someone would shoot a "dead grizzly sow and cub" guess we'll never know.
LOL. I was thinking the same thing! The title makes no sense. Who is the idiot that wrote that?
