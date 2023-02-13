Grizzly bears

An Elk Valley, BC, resident has received a $15,512 fine and 10-year hunting ban for shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub. 

“The COS investigation began in Oct. 2021, after a wildlife scientist discovered a severed grizzly bear GPS collar and four tagged grizzly bear ear tips in a remote location near Elkford,” said the BC Conservation Officer Service (BC COS) in a Facebook post. 

(3) comments

BCGray
BCGray

This world has gone nuts a bear endangers your livestock and you on your property and then the animal police fine you for doing their job

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

"BC man fined for shooting dead grizzly sow and cub" I was interested to see why someone would shoot a "dead grizzly sow and cub" guess we'll never know.

Report Add Reply
JCShane
JCShane

LOL. I was thinking the same thing! The title makes no sense. Who is the idiot that wrote that?

Report Add Reply

