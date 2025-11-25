BC man sentenced to three years for firearms offences after traffic stop

A Valemount man has been sentenced to three years in jail after a routine traffic stop by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) uncovered firearms and drugs.On March 22, 2024, UGET officers stopped an electric motorbike in Kamloops after the driver committed multiple traffic violations and initially failed to stop for police. A subsequent search led to the seizure of illicit drugs, cash, a Girsan semi-automatic pistol, six rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a pistol magazine, and a holster.The accused, 48-year-old Christopher Fillingham, was subject to a court-ordered weapons prohibition at the time. In October 2024, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of a restricted firearm while prohibited.Fillingham pleaded guilty to unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm on November 10, 2025, in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Kamloops. .In addition to the three-year jail sentence, the court imposed a lifetime firearms prohibition and a DNA order.“UGET officers work tirelessly across the province to investigate individuals who pose a risk to public safety through violence, weapons, and illicit drug activity,” said Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC.“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and the ongoing work underway to disrupt violent criminal behaviour in our communities.”