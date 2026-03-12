BC man who murdered girlfriend receives reduced parole ineligibility partly due to race assessment

TORONTO — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend at a shopping centre in Burnaby, B.C., received a reduced period of parole ineligibility after a judge considered an Impact of Race and Culture Assessment in sentencing.Everton Javaun Downey, 35, was convicted of second-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 2021 killing of Melissa Blimkie at Metropolis at Metrotown shopping centre.Evidence at trial showed Downey stabbed Blimkie 15 times in a stairwell at the mall before fleeing the scene with the knife. He later turned himself in to police.Downey was sentenced on Feb. 13 to life in prison. Under Canadian law, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges determine when an offender may first apply for parole, within a range of 10 to 25 years..Crown prosecutors had sought a period of parole ineligibility of at least 15 years. B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes set it at 12 years after reviewing Downey’s Impact of Race and Culture Assessment, or IRCA.“As I have indicated, Mr. Downey has a substantial criminal record involving violence and firearms,” Holmes wrote in her decision. “I recognize, however, that the aggravating effect of his criminal record is offset in part by the mitigating circumstances of his background, as detailed in the IRCA.”Impact of Race and Culture Assessments are reports used in Canadian courts to provide context about the life circumstances of black and other racialized offenders. Similar in function to Gladue reports used in cases involving indigenous offenders, they are intended to help courts understand how factors such as poverty, marginalization, racism and social exclusion may have shaped an offender’s life experiences.The IRCA in Downey’s case was prepared by University of Calgary social work professor Patrina Duhaney.According to Holmes’s written reasons, the report describes Downey as a black man of African Nova Scotian, African American and Jamaican ancestry..Holmes wrote that Downey reported he did not experience overt racism while growing up in Toronto.“He grew up in Toronto in predominantly black and racially diverse neighbourhoods and attended racially diverse schools, and felt that he did not experience overt racism,” the judge wrote. “Mr. Downey explained to Dr. Duhaney that his experience living in communities which normalized racial diversity shaped his early sense of identity and belonging.”Downey moved to British Columbia in 2016 and later described feeling isolated.“Here, he found a much smaller black population, and the cultural norms among black communities felt unfamiliar to him, and contributed to feelings of disconnection and isolation,” Holmes wrote. “He also experienced racism in ways he had not previously encountered, both in the community and in the institutional setting.”The judge said the IRCA outlined broader factors that affected Downey’s life, including poverty, the absence of his father during his early years, domestic violence in the home and exposure to shootings in his neighbourhood.Holmes wrote the report indicated those circumstances contributed to trauma, negative peer influences and mental health challenges..She cited the IRCA under mitigating circumstances, writing that it demonstrated “early exposure to violence, chronic instability, poverty, systemic anti-Black racism, and untreated mental health symptoms, such as hypervigilance, that may be trauma related.”Holmes also noted Downey admitted he killed Blimkie and expressed remorse in a statement to the court.At the same time, the judge said the killing caused devastating harm to Blimkie’s family and friends.“The victims have suffered an almost unbearable loss that affects them all profoundly, and, for some, in almost every aspect of their lives,” Holmes wrote.“The family members feel the loss all the more deeply because they had no opportunity to say goodbye to Ms. Blimkie or to give her comfort in her final moments. They also feel betrayed by Mr. Downey who they welcomed into their home.”