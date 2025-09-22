BC mayors form Alliance of Resource Communities to advocate for 'coordinated action' to boost sector

Mayors from across British Columbia convened at Resource Works' Get it Done conference in Victoria on Monday to voice strong support for responsible resource development. Led by Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl, the event marked the formation of the Alliance of Resource Communities — a coalition aimed at securing BC's economic future through natural resource advocacy."It's time for an alliance of community leaders from all corners of the province to come together and strongly advocate for a secure and brighter economic future," Dahl said, emphasizing the need for coordinated action. He noted that while government support is growing, many communities still face uncertainty due to external economic pressures.Dahl and 11 other mayors jointly released five calls-to-action, including coordinated government support for resource industries under threat, accelerated approvals for responsible projects, greater First Nations participation in development, stronger advocacy from all levels of government, and early involvement of local governments and Indigenous communitiesPort Coquitlam Mayor Brad West highlighted the fact that resource development impacts urban areas too, reminding everyone, “Natural resources pay the bills for thousands of families" in his community alone.Fort St. John Mayor Lillia Hansen pointed out that BC has "everything we need to have strong, prosperous communities and First Nations," while her Prince Rupert counterpart Herb Pond noted that global demand and trade instability are working in BC's favour. "We must urgently expand and diversify our markets," he said. "The world needs our critical minerals, LNG, lumber, coal, and salmon."The Alliance of Resource Communities plans to advance its advocacy in the coming weeks, aiming to protect and grow resource-based jobs across both rural and urban BC.