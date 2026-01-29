B.C mining firm says 10 workers have been abducted from mine in Sinaloa, Mexico

Vancouver-based mining company, Vizsla Silver Corp., has released a statement saying that ten individuals have been abducted from a mining site in Concordia, Mexico. The press release from Vizsla says that the company "reports that ten individuals have been taken from its project site in Concordia, Mexico. The incident is currently under investigation, and information remains limited."The company has suspended operations in and around the Canadian-owned mining site. The workers were taken from the Panuco mining project, located in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa, an area long griped by cartel violence.Local authorities have been notified about the situation and that an investigation is ongoing involving police as well as the Mexican military who have been fighting a war against the cartels for almost two decades. Local media has said that most of the abducted employees are Mexican nationals. As of now no further updates about the situation have been released.