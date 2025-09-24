B.C. minister slammed for $6,600 limousine bill on Boston trip

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on BC Finance Minister Brenda Bailey to explain why she billed taxpayers $6,645 for a limousine service during a four-day trip to Boston in 2023.“It’s hard to imagine why Bailey would think it’s appropriate to blow taxpayer money on a luxury limousine service,” said Carson Binda, B.C. Director for the CTF. “It’s obscenely out of touch for provincial politicians to be cruising around with a limo service while the government racks up record-breaking amounts of debt.”Bailey and four staffers attended a conference in Boston with a total budgeted cost exceeding $44,000, including thousands of dollars in charges to JR Limo Car Service. According to invoices obtained by the CTF through freedom-of-information requests, Bailey used the limousine for trips to the New England Aquarium, high-end steak and seafood restaurants, a shopping mall, and hotels in addition to conference venues..JR Limo markets itself as a luxury service for “pop culture icons who never drive,” highlighting fictional characters like Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada and James Bond. Its website boasts, “Sure, 007 can drive, but when he’s not dodging explosions, he’s being chauffeured in absolute luxury.”“Taxpayers shouldn’t be left with the tab so Bailey can pretend she’s some kind of celebrity,” said Binda, who called on Premier David Eby to hold his minister accountable.Bailey, now overseeing the largest deficit in B.C. history at $11.6 billion — $665 million over budget — is presiding over interest payments costing taxpayers $100 million per week.“Bailey isn’t even willing to save taxpayer money by skipping the limo and taking a taxi,” Binda said. “Every dime Bailey blows on a luxury limo service is money that isn’t going towards paying down the debt or cutting taxes.”