BC moves to make daylight saving time permanent

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby has announced that British Columbia will be making daylight saving time permanent.When the clocks spring forward on March 8, they will stay one hour ahead for good."Every parent knows that changing clocks twice a year causes a significant amount of chaos on already busy lives. British Columbians have been clear that seasonal time changes do not work for them," Eby said. "This decision isn't just about clocks. It's about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses and supporting a stable, thriving economy."He expressed hope that the United States would "soon join us in ending disruptive time changes."His sentiments were shared by Attorney General Niki Sharma, who noted that the government has heard from "the overwhelming majority of people in BC who want to end the back-and-forth of seasonal time changes."Additionally, BC is moving to make the entire province one time zone..Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith said BC's decision will spark some discussion in her province. "BC will now be using year-round daylight saving time, and Saskatchewan uses year-round standard time," reads a statement from Smith written on Monday. "This raises the question of whether Alberta should also move to end the time change to create consistency across the western provinces."She said her government will take BC's decision underconsideration and assess whether a similar decision would be best for Alberta. Albertans voted 50.2% against the province adopting year-round daylight saving time in a 2021 referendum.More to come...