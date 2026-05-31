BC MP warns shoplifting crisis costs Canadian retailers billions

Shoplifting has evolved from a nuisance crime into a growing public safety and organized crime problem that is costing Canadian businesses billions of dollars annually, a Conservative MP told a House of Commons committee.Speaking before the Commons public safety committee, Conservative MP Chak Au argued that retail theft has reached crisis levels across Canada and called on the federal government to take stronger action against repeat offenders and organized retail crime.“Shoplifting has become a national crisis,” said Au, who represents Richmond Centre–Marpole in BC.Au cited figures from the Retail Council of Canada showing losses from shoplifting climbed to $9.2 billion last year, up sharply from $5 billion in 2019.Questioning Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Au pressed the minister on the financial and safety impacts facing retailers.“Do you know how much an average grocery store has to spend on preventive measures and security each year?” Au asked.Anandasangaree responded that the federal government is focused on ensuring laws are in place to address public safety concerns.Au then provided the figure himself, stating that the average grocery store spends approximately $5,000 annually on theft prevention and security measures..The MP also highlighted rising violence associated with retail theft, saying reported shoplifting incidents involving violence have increased by 76%.Anandasangaree acknowledged concerns about public safety but declined to answer several of Au’s statistics-based questions directly.“I am not an expert on shoplifting,” the minister said, adding that the government's broader public safety initiatives address legitimate concerns raised by Canadians.Au argued that shoplifting is often linked to drug addiction and repeat offenders who are frequently arrested and released.When asked about repeat offenders, the MP said 18% of those arrested for shoplifting are repeat offenders.The exchange grew tense as Au repeatedly pressed the minister on whether Ottawa had a national strategy to address retail theft.Anandasangaree said the government remains open to examining national strategies on a range of public safety issues but stopped short of agreeing that shoplifting constitutes a national crisis.“I didn’t agree with you that it’s a national crisis,” Anandasangaree told the committee. “I think there’s a number of issues that will take precedence over this in terms of national crises.”.The Retail Council of Canada has warned that retail theft is becoming increasingly sophisticated and violent.In a recent report, Retail Crime in Canada: The Hidden Crisis Impacting Business, Communities and Safety, the organization said organized retail crime and violent theft have increased sharply in recent years.“Retail crime has increased drastically in levels of violence and aggression,” the report stated.The council also rejected the notion that shoplifting is a victimless offence, arguing the costs are ultimately passed on to consumers through higher prices while creating safety risks for retail workers and customers alike.