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BC natural gas rigs fully booked as Canada eyes LNG expansion

Mark Scholz, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC).
Mark Scholz, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC).Image credit: Western Standard - David Wiechnik
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Oil And Gas
Natural Gas
Lng
Caoec
Lng Facility
S&P Global
LNG exports
Mark Scholz
LNG industry