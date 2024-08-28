News

BC NDP announces 'bell to bell' ban on cell phone use in schools

The ban is set to take effect at the beginning of the upcoming 2024-25 academic year.
David Eby
David Eby Screenshots: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Ban
Bc Ndp
Cell Phone
bell to bell

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news