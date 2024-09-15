News

BC NDP announces involuntary care program for those with severe addiction, mental illness

Eby said the government would utilize "highly secure regional facilities" across the province.
David Eby
David EbyScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Addiction
Bcpoli
David Eby
Mental Illness
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
involuntary care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news