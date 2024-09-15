BC NDP announces involuntary care program for those with severe addiction, mental illness

The BC NDP have announced a new program which will work within the Mental Health Act to allow for the involuntary treatment of those with severe addiction, mental illness, or brain injuries.Premier David Eby said the government would utilize "highly secure regional facilities" across the province.In a news release, Eby explained that the first correctional centre will be at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre, with the Alouette Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge set to be the site of the first secure housing and care facility."People with addiction challenges, brain injuries and mental-health issues need compassionate care and direct and assertive intervention to help them stabilize and rebuild a meaningful life," the premier said. "This announcement is the beginning of a new phase of our response to the addiction crisis. We're going to respond to people struggling like any family member would. We are taking action to get them the care they need to keep them safe, and in doing so, keep our communities safe, too."An additional 400 mental health beds at new and expanding hospitals were also announced, all of which can be used for involuntary care.The move comes amid a push from the public to curb the drug crisis, which has impacted nearly all British Columbians in some way or another."The toxic-drug crisis of today is not what it was 10 or even five years ago," Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said. "We are now facing a rising number of people who are living with the lasting effects of multiple overdoses and complex mental-health challenges, tied to social factors like poverty and trauma. It's clear we must do more to provide effective care, while continuing to work with our partners to tackle the deadly poisoned-drug supply and bring an end to this suffering."BC Conservative leader John Rustad wasted no time in pointing out that Eby had flip-flopped on yet another policy that his opponents had long championed."David Eby's government is once again proving that it is more interested in political posturing than in taking decisive action to address our province’s urgent public health crisis,” Rustad said in a news release. "For years, the NDP ignored the calls for involuntary care, leaving families helpless and those suffering on the streets. Parents and family members desperate for help and intervention for their loved ones were abandoned by the NDP for 7 years. Now, after our party clearly outlined a plan to bring compassion and accountability to addiction treatment, Eby is suddenly pretending to be on board. This kind of flip-flopping only demonstrates a lack of leadership and vision.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.