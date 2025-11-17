BC NDP members say convention left party internally united amidst wave of external crises

"Our polling numbers are not great right now," Rosenberg said. "The Conservatives are in active civil war, but people still have us behind them, so ... if we're united and still behind, that doesn't make a difference. We have to be both united and ahead in the polls."

He explained that aside from Premier David Eby's jab at John Rustad during his speech, the BC Conservatives didn't come up all that much. In fact, Eby spoke more about the threat posed by the BC Greens under Emily Lowan, who has managed to court the young vote.

Rosenberg's sentiments were shared by another attendee, who spoke to the Western Standard under the condition of anonymity.

"The convention was less raucous than I expected," they said. "There was the usual scattered discontent over environmentalism and some shenanigans at the YND by people associated with (but not endorsed by) Avi Lewis."

They noted that while a number of members offered rebukes to particular policies, "nobody took a shot at the premier himself."

Eby's government, however, did take some heat on the BC Ferries deal with China and its handling of the BCGEU strike.