British Columbia NDP MLA Aman Singh (Richmond-Queensborough) said fat suits are "blackface in another context" while condemning the "horrifically discriminatory" Oscar winner The Whale starring Brendan Fraser.

British Columbia NDP MLA Aman Singh (Richmond-Queensborough) said the fat suits used in the Oscar-winning movie the Whale confirm they are “blackface in another context.” 

“And a storyline to paint the protagonist as grotesque, pitiful, it is well beyond time we talk about fatphobia,” said Singh in a Thursday video.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is what NDP government focuses on?. Useless party. Meanwhile free drugs are causing social disorder of gravest sort.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Is dirty turban mad because he’s fat?

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

It's time to stick a fork in the human race and start over, the madness seems to be getting exponentially more insane by the day.

Report Add Reply

