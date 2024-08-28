BC NDP to review government-funded drug paraphernalia amid backlash over crack pipe vending machines

David Eby has ordered a review of how the government distributes drug paraphernalia amid backlash over vending machines at hospitals on Vancouver Island.The "Care and Connection Kiosks" were approved by the provincial government less than a year ago, but managed to slip under the radar until they were exposed by BC Conservative Nanaimo-Lantzville candidate Gwen O'Mahony..According to Chek News' Rob Shaw, Eby initiated the process on Tuesday August 27, just one day after O'Mahony recorded herself obtaining drug paraphernalia in minutes, no questions asked..Without having to provide any details about why she was attempting to access the supplies, O'Mahony was offered a variety of products, including various sizes of glass stem pipe, a bubble pipe, an injection kit, a drug checking kit, a naxolone kit, and a snorting kit.She selected the latter and it promptly dropped down into the collection tray wrapped in a discreet brown envelope.When she grabbed the snorting kit, another screen popped up explaining how to use it, complete with an educational video going through "steps to safer snorting.""I was able to get a crack inhalation kit and a cocaine snorting kit," O'Mahony said. "Unfortunately the crack pipes were out, which is no surprise, because crack pipes can be traded for drugs."According to Island Health, the kiosks were set up in October 2023 at hospitals in Nanaimo, Campbell River, and Victoria. At the time, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside described them as "discreet and always open, making it easier for more people to get the life-saving supplies and treatment information they need where and when they need it."A healthcare worker told Northern Beat founder Fran Yanor that in the capital, it was removed because people were "continually emptying the machines of crack pipes to sell them," and that, "when machines were empty, hospital workers were getting hassled for more." The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions was reached for comment, but did not respond in time for publication.