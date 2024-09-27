News

BC NDP vows to accelerate building process with pre-approved designs and prefabricated homes

Premier David Eby touted the move as a potential tool to solve the province's housing crisis.
David Eby
David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Housing
David Eby
Ravi Kahlon
Homes
Bc Ndp
prefabricated
standardized
designs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news