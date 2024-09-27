BC NDP vows to accelerate building process with pre-approved designs and prefabricated homes

The BC NDP have promised to fast-track the process of building a home by backing the introduction of standardized, pre-approved designs for prefabricated structures.Premier David Eby touted the move as a potential tool to solve the province's housing crisis."This is a province-wide framework, a consistent set of standards for pre-manufactured homes that are assembled on-site," Eby said during an appearance in Cumberland, "so that regardless of which city you're in, which regional district you are in, you know that your factory-produced homes meet the requirements of that municipality."He argued that the program would make home building "faster, cheaper, easier and more efficient for everybody," especially municipal officials."They know [the designs] are approved by the province," Eby said. "They know that they don't face any liability if they sign off on them. They are able to get them built quickly and efficiently and affordably for families in their communities."The premier also noted that he would like to see more prefabricated homes built in the province, suggesting it would expedite the process even further."By growing BC's own factory-built home construction industry, everyone from multi-generational families to municipalities will be able to quickly build single homes, duplexes and triplexes on land they already own," Eby said. "In a controlled factory environment, you can build faster, you can build with less waste, the homes that are built are more consistent and more efficient, and it's cheaper."He pointed out that it would "reduc[e] the demands that are placed on the skilled trades that you’re dependent on because they are working in the same place every day."The NDP first promoted the idea of standardized designs in November 2023, and since then Eby and his team have slowly revealed more details about the plan..BC NDP housing minister holds housing press conference in front of multi-millon dollar designer house.During a press conference in Vancouver on September 4, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon claimed the savings accrued by the home builder would eventually trickle down to the buyer..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.