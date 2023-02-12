Former Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer Lisa Bildy has accused the Globe and Mail of defaming her client Amy Hamm, who works as a nurse in the Vancouver area.
“She is currently before a disciplinary panel over *allegedly* discriminatory remarks,” said Bildy in a Saturday statement.
“She was not contacted for this story, which is a breach of basic journalistic integrity and professionalism.”
The JCCF announced in July the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has removed a citation against Hamm, who was accused of making statements with medically inaccurate information while advocating for sex-based rights.
“Their job is not to give social justice activists a tool for cancelling people with whom they do not agree, or who have opinions outside of a narrow orthodoxy,” said Bildy.
An investigation was launched against Hamm by the BCCNM in 2020 after complaints about her gender-critical beliefs. These complaints came after her involvement with setting up an “I Love JK Rowling” billboard display in Vancouver, endorsing the author’s support for sex-based rights.
The Globe and Mail published a story on Saturday with BCCNM Registrar and President Cynthia Johansen saying regulators need to act when members engage in public behaviour undermining their professionalism and ability to do their job.
Johansen cited Hamm’s case, accusing her of making discriminatory remarks against transgender people. She said all patients need to know they are safe and will be cared for.
“The moment that trust is broken, that for me is what is at stake here,” she said.
The statement said if Hamm had been given the chance to comment, she would have said she denies her comments made off duty were discriminatory. It said she would have responded by saying she is defending the charge against her vigorously.
Bildy said the complaints against her were “made by community activists who wanted to cancel her for her opinions and not by patients.” She added there are no workplace issues and have been none throughout her entire career.
The lawyer went on to say Hamm has worked professionally with transgender people in her career and has done so without complaints. She said the alleged concerns about patient safety are “entirely hypothetical and very much in dispute.”
The statement noted the Globe and Mail has not been bothered to cover the nurse’s hearing, which has heard 10 days of testimony.
“We are asking for an immediate correction, a prominent announcement about same, and an apology,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Global News is part of the Govt Funded Media Cabal of ignorance . . . .
Anyone with more than 3 brain cells knows there are only TWO Sexes or Genders . . . Biology supports this fact. No amount of Fantasy or Imagination or chopping off body parts can change this fact.
