Former Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) lawyer Lisa Bildy has accused the Globe and Mail of defaming her client Amy Hamm, who works as a nurse in the Vancouver area.  

“She is currently before a disciplinary panel over *allegedly* discriminatory remarks,” said Bildy in a Saturday statement. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Global News is part of the Govt Funded Media Cabal of ignorance . . . .

Anyone with more than 3 brain cells knows there are only TWO Sexes or Genders . . . Biology supports this fact. No amount of Fantasy or Imagination or chopping off body parts can change this fact.

