BC nurses' union drops nurse Amy Hamm

Amy Hamm, a BC nurse who first came to the public's attention in 2020 for speaking out on sex and gender, has been dropped by the BC Nurses' Union (BCNU).Hamm announced on X Friday the union had "just dropped [her].""They accuse me of discrimination, including in published National Post columns," Hamm wrote.She continued to say she is now in "nothing-to-lose territory" when it comes to exposing the union.."Unions: there for you through thick and thin, unless you say that men aren’t women," she wrote in another X post.BCNU states on their website that they provide "portection, representation, and services to all members."They also have a "2SLGBTQ+ Caucus" which "works to challenge homophobia and increase awareness throughout our union about its damaging impact."Hamm had worked as a registered for 13 years with Vancouver Coastal Health.In 2020, Hamm sponsored a billboard that said “I ♥ JK Rowling,” referring to Rowling's support for women's rights and their right to access female-only spaces..Activists and a Vancouver city councillor then complained about the billboard and it was taken down — with two formal complaints filed against Hamm to the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, accusing her of transphobia and hate speech.The College then investigated Hamm and her off-duty comments in articles, podcasts, and tweets between 2018 and 2021.In March, they claimed Hamm had made discriminatory and derogatory comments about transgender people — accusing her of making unprofessional comments.In August, the College's disciplinary panel ruled Hamm's nursing license would be taken away for a month, and when she returns to nursing she would have to pay over $90,000 in legal costs for her statements on women's rights in female spaces..Hamm has since asked the Supreme Court of BC to overturn the decision.The Western Standard has reached out to the union but hasn't heard back.