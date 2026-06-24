BC organized crime investigation seizes 26 kilograms of cocaine, $1.5 million cash and firearms

A major organized crime investigation in British Columbia has resulted in the seizure of large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, more than $1.5 million in cash and a cache of firearms following a coordinated enforcement operation spanning multiple jurisdictions.The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) announced Wednesday that its investigation, which began in December 2024 and continued into early 2026, targeted individuals believed to be involved in interprovincial drug trafficking operations.Investigators spent more than a year gathering evidence before identifying five locations connected to the alleged criminal network and obtaining search warrants.The investigation culminated on May 3 when police arrested a commercial truck driver at the Sunshine Hills Shopping Plaza in Delta, B.C. Authorities allege the arrest occurred during a drug-related exchange involving another individual from Vancouver.Police seized 10 one-kilogram bricks of cocaine and approximately $500,000 in vacuum-sealed cash during the arrest.The operation triggered a series of coordinated searches across Metro Vancouver, including residences in Vancouver and Surrey, a luxury downtown Vancouver condominium and a self-storage facility..According to CFSEU-BC, the investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 26 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of methamphetamine and about $1.5 million in bundled cash.Investigators also seized five vehicles, including three equipped with sophisticated hidden compartments, as well as a commercial tractor-trailer allegedly used in the operation.Police recovered approximately 250 kilograms of cocaine cutting agents, including phenacetin and benzocaine, along with 150 empty kilogram-sized cocaine wrappers.The searches also uncovered 16 firearms, including 12 long guns and four handguns. One of the handguns was fitted with a prohibited suppressor, police said.Staff Sgt. Jon MacIntyre, team leader of CFSEU-BC's North District Team, said the seizure represents a significant disruption to organized crime activity in Western Canada."One need not look far to see the devastating impact the illicit drug trade is having on our communities," MacIntyre said."Behind the drugs trafficked on our streets are organized crime groups driven by profit, often relying on violence, intimidation and the illegal use of firearms to further their criminal enterprises.".MacIntyre said the investigation demonstrates law enforcement's continued focus on targeting criminal organizations responsible for trafficking illicit drugs."The individuals and organized crime groups responsible for trafficking illicit drugs continue to fuel addiction, exploit vulnerable people and contribute to violence in our communities," he said.CFSEU-BC credited several policing partners for assisting with the investigation, including the Vancouver Police Department, RCMP Southeast District teams and police agencies throughout British Columbia and Alberta.Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected.Anyone with information related to organized crime activity is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.