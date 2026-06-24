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BC organized crime investigation seizes 26 kilograms of cocaine, $1.5 million cash and firearms

BC organized crime investigation seizes 26 kilograms of cocaine, $1.5 million cash and firearms
BC organized crime investigation seizes 26 kilograms of cocaine, $1.5 million cash and firearms
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Bcpoli
Drug Trafficking
Lower Mainland
Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia
Staff Sgt. Jon MacIntyre
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Western Standard
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