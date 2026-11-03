BC ostrich farm sues feds and RCMP for millions over cull of 314 birds

The BC ostrich farm which had hundreds of its ostriches killed by the feds — making international headlines — is now suing both the Canadian government and the RCMP for millions of dollars.The Universal Ostrich Farms has filed a civil suit against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the Attorney General of Canada, and the RCMP, for what they claim are "aggressive and intrusive" actions which led to the "forced slaughter of their ostrich flock, and the destruction of a commercial enterprise."Back in 2025, the farm in Edgewood, BC, was involved in a 10-month legal battle when 314 ostriches were culled in response to an Avian Flu outbreak that led to 70 birds dying.The farm's owners, Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski, argued the cull was unnecessary since the remaining flock was healthy and had herd immunity..The battle resulted in 314 of the ostriches being killed in November 2025, which the farm claims the CFIA denied them compensation for.This is based on a July 20 letter the CFIA sent to the farm declaring "compensation will not be awarded," for the birds, according to Rebel News.The suit also alleges the feds and RCMP were responsible for animal cruelty, including "inhumane handling during slaughter," and birds going missing during handling.It claims the feds unlawfully seized "an unspecified number" of ostrich eggs."These eggs served as the core input for Universal's proprietary dietary supplement and pill product, which was poised for a commercial market launch generating projected revenues exceeding $200,000,000," explained Darcey Media on X..The eggs were being studied by Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University to create and mass-produce a weight-loss supplement using the ostrich's antibody.The complaint also says the CFIA and RCMP "entered the property without prior notice, leading to a continuous, months-long 24-hour occupation," which they did between September 22 to November 13 2025, as CBC reports.It continues that "during [the occupation] they erected massive hay-bale 'kill pens,' disabled surveillance systems, restricted access, and secured airspace restrictions," after obtaining search warrants.The farm is seeking the return of, or substitute compensation for, all the "removed documents, materials, birds, and eggs.".The farm is also seeking damages for "trespass, harassment, intrusion upon seclusion, negligence, and Charter breaches."The CFIA and the RCMP have 21 days to respond to the claim.