News

BC ostrich farm sues feds and RCMP for millions over cull of 314 birds

Dave Bilinski and Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich
Dave Bilinski and Karen Espersen of Universal Ostrich CBC; Canva WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
#cdnpoli
#bcpoli
CFIA
Universal Ostrich farm
Universal Ostrich Farms
BC ostrich farm
Dave Bilinski and Karen Espersen
BC ostrich farm sues feds