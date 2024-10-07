News

BC party leaders condemn glorification of violence ahead of October 7 anniversary rally in Vancouver

"This is not free speech," Rustad said. "It is incitement to violence, and it cannot be tolerated."
Sonia Furstenau, John Rustad, and David Eby
Sonia Furstenau, John Rustad, and David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
David Eby
Attack
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Antisemitism
Event
Vancouver Art Gallery
Sonia Furstenau
Bc Greens
October 7
Charlotte Kates
anniversary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news