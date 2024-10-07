BC party leaders condemn glorification of violence ahead of October 7 anniversary rally in Vancouver

The leaders of all three major parties in British Columbia have condemned the glorification of violence ahead of the planned October 7 anniversary rally in Vancouver.BC Conservative leader John Rustad, BC NDP Premier David Eby, and BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau all made it clear such hate is not acceptable in the province.."Today, we mourn the horrific atrocities of October 7th," Rustad wrote in a post on X. "I am asking BC's political leaders to stand with our Jewish community and condemn any 'celebrations' of the attack. This is Canada — no one should be on our streets giving out candy to celebrate killing Jews.".In a statement from the party, Rustad brought attention to the "alarming rise in public support for violent, genocidal organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the IRGC," calling it "deeply disturbing" that there are people "celebrating the massacre of Jews and promoting violence on Canadian soil.""This is not free speech," he added. "It is incitement to violence, and it cannot be tolerated." ."One year after the October 7th Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, the pain and sorrow is still deeply felt in BC," Eby added. "Today, we remember the victims, pray for the safe return of hostages, and stand firmly against violence and its glorification, striving for lasting peace.".In a statement, the Greens drew attention to the "pain and grief" felt by both Israelis and Palestinians, and called for peace."As provincial representatives, we are committed to the safety of all British Columbians and stand firmly against hate in all its forms," Furstenau added. "My priority is ensuring that every British Columbian feels safe and supported. Non-violence is a core principle of the BC Greens.".Rustad posted about the event when it was first announced in September, asking Eby and Furstenau to "do the right thing and join me in condemning this celebration of a horrific terrorist attack.".Notorious Vancouver-based leader of anti-Israel group glorifies Hamas, October 7 on Iranian state TV.The Conservatives are the only provincial party to announce a strategy to protect BC's Jewish community from rising antisemitism amid protests related to the war."This is a fight for the soul of our province, and I will not stand idly by while hate takes root," Rustad said when it was announced in September. "We are committed to making BC a place where Jewish people — and all people — can live freely, without fear of persecution or discrimination. This plan is how we get there. The Conservative Party of British Columbia will always stand up for free speech, but that goes hand in hand with calling out hatred, bigotry and antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs."