BC police appeal for information in Michelle Choiniere homicide, 20 years on

It has been two decades since Michelle Caroline Choiniere disappeared, and police are renewing their appeal for information in the ongoing investigation into her death. The 25-year-old woman went missing on September 27, 2005, and her remains were found two years later on Vedder Mountain in Chilliwack. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to seek tips from the public.“Twenty years have passed, but she has not been forgotten,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.“Ms. Choiniere’s case remains open, and we believe there are individuals with knowledge of Ms. Choiniere’s death who have yet to come forward. It is not too late to do the right thing. You could hold the piece of information that could bring closure to her family.”Choiniere was reported missing by her family on October 17, 2005, after failing to check in with her mother. At the time, she was last seen in Surrey’s Guildford area. Criminality was suspected after her remains were discovered in December 2007, and IHIT assumed conduct of the investigation..The family issued a heartfelt statement urging anyone with information to come forward. “Michelle was just 25 years old and pregnant when her life was stolen. To the person responsible: you hold the truth. While nothing can undo the pain, you still have the power to give Michelle the dignity she deserves and provide the answers we have sought for so long,” the statement reads.Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).Michelle’s family emphasized that even the smallest piece of information could help bring justice and allow them to begin healing, saying, “Michelle's life mattered. Her memory will never fade. Please, help us find justice.”