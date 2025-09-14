BC Porsche driver loses $200K luxury car to impound after racing motorcycles

A Vancouver Island man learned the hard way that his Porsche 718 GT4 RS can outrun motorcycles but not the law.BC Highway Patrol says the 25-year-old from Qualicum Beach had his $200,000 sports car seized after he was caught driving 144 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Island Hwy. near Hillview Rd, in Nanoose Bay. The incident happened September 3 after officers saw the Porsche speed away from two motorcycles that were also breaking the limit..“Had this driver showed a little restraint, it might have been the motorcycles that were ticketed and impounded,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Instead, this driver raced straight into the hassle and lost opportunity of watching his expensive car get impounded for seven days.”Police say the fines, towing and impound fees, plus high-risk driver insurance premiums over the next three years, will cost at least $2,500.Speeding is one of the top three causes of fatal collisions in BC, and Highway Patrol says cracking down on it remains a top priority.