BC premier-designate Lorne Doerkson names Dimitri Pantazopoulos as chief of staff

British Columbia premier-designate Lorne Doerkson has named veteran political strategist Dimitri Pantazopoulos as his incoming chief of staff as the province prepares for a new Conservative government.Doerkson announced the appointment Monday, saying Pantazopoulos will assume the senior position when the premier and his cabinet are officially sworn into office.Pantazopoulos played a central role in the Conservative Party of BC's election campaign and brings more than 20 years of experience in government, politics and business.His background includes senior positions in the Office of the Premier, giving him experience in the operations of the provincial government.Doerkson said assembling an experienced team is essential to ensuring his government can begin implementing its agenda immediately after taking office.“I told British Columbians that when this government is sworn in, it will be ready on day one, and that starts with the people around me,” Doerkson said.“Dimitri has spent years working for this province, inside government and out, and he knows what it takes to actually get things done.”The premier-designate said Pantazopoulos's experience working both inside and outside government made him a strong choice to lead his office.“We ran on getting British Columbia back on track, and I wanted someone running my office who has done this kind of work before and is ready to go the day we take office,” Doerkson said.“I'm glad to have him with me.”As chief of staff, Pantazopoulos will oversee operations within the Premier's Office and play a senior role in coordinating the government's political priorities and administrative activities..The appointment marks one of Doerkson's first major staffing decisions as he prepares to assume the premiership.Pantazopoulos will officially begin his duties when the new premier and cabinet are sworn in.The premier-designate's office said additional appointments will be announced in the coming weeks as the incoming Conservative government continues assembling its senior staff.No date for the swearing-in ceremony was provided in Monday's announcement.