COVID-19 vaccines

BCPS Employees for Freedom said the vaccine mandate for public sector employees did not serve its purpose and was unnecessary after it was announced it would be scrapped. 

“The vaccines were not effective, did not stop infection/transmission, and caused many harmful adverse reactions,” said BCPS Employees for Freedom in a tweet. 

Free Canada
Free Canada

All the good people BC fired now work in Alberta. Except for Ab and Sask, all provinces are WEF controlled.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Bravo to the BCPS Employees for Freedom. They are right "The mandate sowed division, discrimination and fear."

However, to the BC NDP that means the mandates were a success. (The BC Liberals were no better.)

Goose
Goose

"314 employees were terminated for non-compliance and about 175 workers were put on an unpaid leave under the policy."

