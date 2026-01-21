BC RCMP assistant commissioner apologizes for saying rise in extortion-related crime 'not a crisis'

BC RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Brewer has apologized for claiming that the rise in extortion-related crime — mostly targeting the South Asian community — is "not a crisis."His comments were criticized by many, including Premier David Eby."I want to apologize for challenging the term 'crisis' yesterday, as it has become the focus and called into question the RCMP's commitment to addressing extortions in BC," Brewer said in a statement. "That was not my intention. The opportunity to provide an update and reassure the public has instead impacted public confidence." He went on to note that "the task force’s commitment to addressing the ongoing threats and violence has not wavered," and that "our efforts have never been limited because of a term.""Extortions remain one of our highest priorities," Brewer added. "The BC Extortion Task Force is focused on advancing investigations, holding those responsible accountable, as well as sharing information, intelligence, tactics and strategies that can also be used to suppress threats and violence in the communities.".There have been 35 extortion-related cases this month in Surrey alone. During a press conference on Tuesday, Brewer maintained that things were under control..BC RCMP says extortion 'not a crisis,' warns victims against committing 'overt acts of self-defence'."There's not a crisis," he said. "A crisis is what's happening out there with drug overdoses. People are dying. This is a threat to public safety."Brewer later explained that while it may be a crisis for impacted individuals, by labelling it as such at a societal level, one runs the risk of scaring people into taking the law into their own hands."Yes, there's been an uptick in the new year," he admitted. "We are now actively hunting these extortionists and they know we're hunting them."Since its inception in September 2025, the task force has taken over 32 files from Lower Mainland police. A total of 100 judicial authorizations have been obtained, seven people have been charged, and 111 foreign nationals have been investigated over alleged Immigration and Refugee Protection Act-related offences. Of those, nine have been deported.