BC RCMP assistant commissioner charged with assault, choking while off duty

The assistant commissioner of the British Columbia RCMP has been accused in connection with two assaults that took place while he was off duty. David Teboul has been charged with one count of assault and one count of assault by choking associated with one complaint, and another count of assault in relation to a second.According to the BC Prosecution Service, the incidents occurred in Abbotsford on July 2.In a statement to the CBC, BC RCMP Communications Director Dawn Roberts said a code of conduct investigation has been launched. She added that Teboul, who has served with the force since 1997 and was appointed to his current role in 2024, "has been temporarily re-assigned and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment."Vancouver-based lawyer Andi MacKay has been selected as special prosecutor "to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a police officer in a senior position of authority."