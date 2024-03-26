BC RCMP investigating Duncan pool assault

BC RCMP is seeking witnesses for an ongoing investigation into a disturbance involving a man and children at a local aquatic centre in Duncan, BC. Law enforcement issued a news release informing the public “the police are seeking witnesses to the circumstances of a disturbance that occurred at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre Saturday evening.”“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a reported disturbance/fight at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre,” the new release states. “Responding officers located and identified all persons involved and gathered information to advance the investigation. The matter is currently still under investigation and officers are working to gather and review all available evidence.”Police ask any witnesses who were there at the time “and observed this event” to call the local RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 to speak with investigators.One woman, Saige Point — whose nieces were allegedly attacked by the “naked” man, posted a video of the incident to Facebook. Footage shows a man with a beard in the women’s change room at the aquatic centre. He approaches the camera, claiming he is a “lady with a beard.” “I could identify as a lady with a beard. There’s nothing you can do about it,” he says. A woman, who Point identifies as her friend, puts herself in between the children and the man, and attempts to wedge him away from them. Then the camera goes dark. Loud banging can be heard and children crying. “Stop!” scream the children. “This male even assaulted one of my niece’s who is 10 years old,” wrote Point on Facebook. “Smashed her head into the wall!!! Yet the police want to charge my friend who was standing up for her daughter (WHO IS A CHILD) and my niece.”Local residents are planning a protest to be held Tuesday. “To raise awareness about how unjustified the system is,” said Point. “There is a universal/family change room, males’ change room and females’ change room.”“Females should not feel scared in what is supposed to be a safe space. Cowichan Aquatic Centre failed to protect the safety of my nieces especially when there were already complaints about this male being in there!”“People need to know how unsafe it is to be at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre.”