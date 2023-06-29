RCMP

British Columbia RCMP shot a man dead after he was involved in a road rage confrontation. 

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP attended a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios offramp on Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., according to a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This is what happens when you hire runts for the sake of diversity who cannot physically defend themselves. They inevitably get themselves into hot water larping around as a tough guy and someone gets shot. Hence the reason for height restrictions and fitness testing in the past. If can't fight you got no business being a police officer.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

"Attending officers responded to the Fraser Canyon Hospital where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man, leading to an officer discharging his firearm." ? ? ?

Two or More officers could not deal with One Upset citizen?

So one of them shot him? That is just friggin insane . . . .

Speaks volumes to the abilities of the New Diversity Inclusion & Equity losers they call "Police" today.

Investigate these officers and I suspect a crime was committed . . . reminiscent of the incompetent officers at YVR years ago . . .

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

"where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man" ? ? ?

So the Officers . . . . likely recently graduated DIE recruits shot the unarmed man because he was upset? Shades of the Airport years ago & the Polish man.

These so-called Officers were unable to defuse a situation? They need to be charged . . .

Report Add Reply

