Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
British Columbia RCMP shot a man dead after he was involved in a road rage confrontation.
The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP attended a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 5 at the Zopkios offramp on Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., according to a Wednesday press release.
The release said multiple people were identified with non-life threatening injuries and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. It said an altercation allegedly occurred between two of the injured people, which resulted in BC Emergency Health Services personnel requesting police assistance.
Attending officers responded to the Fraser Canyon Hospital where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man, leading to an officer discharging his firearm.
The release went on to say the man received immediate medical attention, but was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating police actions in the incident. Since the matter is now under investigation by it, no further information will be released by police.
(3) comments
This is what happens when you hire runts for the sake of diversity who cannot physically defend themselves. They inevitably get themselves into hot water larping around as a tough guy and someone gets shot. Hence the reason for height restrictions and fitness testing in the past. If can't fight you got no business being a police officer.
"Attending officers responded to the Fraser Canyon Hospital where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man, leading to an officer discharging his firearm." ? ? ?
Two or More officers could not deal with One Upset citizen?
So one of them shot him? That is just friggin insane . . . .
Speaks volumes to the abilities of the New Diversity Inclusion & Equity losers they call "Police" today.
Investigate these officers and I suspect a crime was committed . . . reminiscent of the incompetent officers at YVR years ago . . .
"where an interaction occurred between the officers and one man" ? ? ?
So the Officers . . . . likely recently graduated DIE recruits shot the unarmed man because he was upset? Shades of the Airport years ago & the Polish man.
These so-called Officers were unable to defuse a situation? They need to be charged . . .
