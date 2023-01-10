Coquitlam RCMP located and returned a totem pole which was reported stolen in October from the nearby Kwikwetlem First Nation.
“This is the outcome we hoped for but did not expect,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a Tuesday press release.
“We are really happy that we were able to return the totem pole, as we understand the significant loss and sentimental value that it held within the community.”
Coquitlam RCMP said December 19 it was investigating after the totem pole was stolen from the Kwikwetlem First Nation band office in October.
“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nations land is a significant loss for the community,” said Hodgins.
Surveillance footage showed one suspect pick up the totem pole and load it into a U-Haul truck before driving away. The totem pole had been on display at the back of the band office.
The release said Coquitlam RCMP returned the totem pole to the Kwikwetlem First Nation on Monday.
“We would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP, and the general public for their combined efforts in helping to locate and retrieve the stolen totem pole from the Nation,” said the Kwikwetlem chief and council.
“The carving of the owl was of important cultural significance to the nation and we are very grateful to have it back here in our community.”
Hodgins thanked the public for its assistance, as “we would not have been able to safely locate this totem pole without their help.”
“We would also like to thank our partnering agencies at the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Regional Detachment for assisting Coquitlam RCMP by retrieving the totem pole,” she said.
Anyone who has any information, witnessed the incident, or might know how it ended up in Chilliwack, BC, is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at (604) 945-1550 and quote file number 2022-27539.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The RCMP solved the case of the missing totem pole but are still clueless with their "investigations" of multiple hate crime church arsons and LNG violent domestic terrorist attack in northern BC. Nothing but crickets and head scratching on those cases. It's all about RCMP priorities and obviously Christians, energy and construction workers are not included in fair justice policing.
