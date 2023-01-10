Totem pole

Totem pole being returned to the Kwikwetlem First Nation by Coquitlam RCMP. 

 Courtesy British Columbia RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP located and returned a totem pole which was reported stolen in October from the nearby Kwikwetlem First Nation. 

“This is the outcome we hoped for but did not expect,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The RCMP solved the case of the missing totem pole but are still clueless with their "investigations" of multiple hate crime church arsons and LNG violent domestic terrorist attack in northern BC. Nothing but crickets and head scratching on those cases. It's all about RCMP priorities and obviously Christians, energy and construction workers are not included in fair justice policing.

