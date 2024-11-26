News

BC RCMP notifies Independent Investigations Office after woman injured during interaction with police in Chilliwack

The office will investigate whether law enforcement acted properly during the incident.
BC RCMP
BC RCMPScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Chilliwack
Independent Investigations Office Of Bc
Bc Rcmp
Vehicle Theft

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news