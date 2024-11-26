BC RCMP notifies Independent Investigations Office after woman injured during interaction with police in Chilliwack

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia after a woman was hurt during an interaction with police in Chilliwack.The unidentified suspect, who was attempting to break into a vehicle at the time, suffered a "serious injury."According to the BC RCMP, the incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on November 22 outside a restaurant in town. A staff member called police to report that the suspect, who was allegedly impaired, had refused to take a taxi and instead opted to enter her vehicle. Officers responded and once on scene discovered the vehicle running, the suspect sitting in the driver's seat. She eventually got out of the vehicle, but then attempted to re-enter. Law enforcement tried to prevent her from doing so, but the situation "escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody." The RCMP noted that Emergency Health Services arrived and "transported her to hospital where it was determined that she had suffered a serious injury." The IIO will now investigate the actions of the police, however until their work is done, no further information will be released.