BC RCMP officer stabbed, suspect shot in violent confrontation

A man and a police officer were both hospitalized with serious injuries following a violent confrontation in Richmond late Thursday.The situation unfolded just before 11 p.m. when the Richmond RCMP responded to a request for assistance from the Richmond Fire Department regarding a man allegedly setting a sign on fire in the 9800 block of Glenthorne Dr. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man, who was reportedly uncooperative.A struggle ensued during the interaction, resulting in the man stabbing a police officer. In response, police shot the man. Both the officer and the man were transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.The Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit is conducting an investigation into the initial incident and the assault on the officer. Meanwhile, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has taken over the investigation into the police actions during the encounter.As the matter is now under the scrutiny of the IIO BC, no further details will be released by the police. The IIO BC will independently examine all aspects and circumstances surrounding the incident. For more information and updates, the public can visit the IIO BC’s official website at www.iiobc.ca.