BC RCMP says extortion task force making progress after four months of operation

The BC RCMP says its provincial extortion task force is starting to show results four months after officially launching, with investigators now handling dozens of files and securing several criminal charges as coordinated police work expands across Canada.The task force, announced September 17, 2025, has since taken over 32 investigations from jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland. Police say they are spending significant time reviewing physical, digital and forensic evidence to link cases and target what they describe as “cluster groups” believed to be behind ongoing extortion attempts.As new files come in, each is reviewed to determine whether it connects to any of the existing series under investigation. RCMP officials say the team continues to support local police throughout the province while also working closely with agencies nationwide, including the Canada Border Services Agency, which is assessing potential immigration violations tied to the suspects. Prosecutors with the BC Prosecution Service and BC Special Prosecutions are being briefed regularly as investigators prepare reports for Crown counsel.Police say the task force has secured nearly 100 judicial authorizations and executed multiple search warrants across the Lower Mainland and beyond. Arrests have been made, and officers have gathered statements and other time‑sensitive evidence. Seven people have been charged so far, with municipal police departments also securing charges through their own investigations or joint efforts with the task force..Assistant Commissioner John Brewer said the complexity of extortion cases requires investigators and prosecutors to rely on lawfully obtained evidence to build strong files. He noted the task force is analyzing more than 1,000 exhibits and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as part of its work. Brewer said the RCMP continues to lead the task force alongside municipal partners because public safety remains the priority, and investigations now stretch beyond BC’s borders.RCMP surge teams are also being deployed using an intelligence‑driven approach to support local agencies, increasing tactical presence in targeted areas.The CBSA, which plays a central role in the task force, is currently investigating 111 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Nine have been removed from Canada so far. The agency says refugee claims do not shield individuals from consequences if they are involved in criminal activity, and it will continue pursuing removals of those linked to extortion networks.Municipal police across BC continue to run their own investigations while coordinating with the task force and the RCMP’s National Coordination and Support Team to share information and avoid overlap.Brewer said investigators are advancing each file with a multi‑pronged approach and emphasized that all agencies involved are working to ensure those responsible are held accountable.