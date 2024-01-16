BC RCMP searching for man missing 60 years

The Coquitlam Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is renewing its call for public assistance in the historical missing person case of Le-Roi La France. La France, who vanished without a trace, was last seen on March 20 1964, at the age of 19, leaving his family home. Despite decades passing since his disappearance, the authorities have not given up hope of finding new information to unravel the mystery.The missing person investigation, originally initiated in 1964, was taken over by Coquitlam RCMP in 2016 when there was reason to believe that La France may have resided in Coquitlam at the time of his disappearance. While no foul play is currently suspected, it has not been entirely ruled out as the investigation continues.La France is described as an indigenous man with short brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-ft. 5-ins., having a slim build. He is known to wear glasses. As the 60th anniversary of his disappearance approaches, the Coquitlam RCMP is intensifying efforts to gather any information that could provide answers to this historical missing person case."Throughout the years, police have continued their search efforts in locating missing person Le-Roi, who has not been seen since 1964. We haven't given up hope that we might find new information to aid in our search for answers in this historical missing case," said Staff Sergeant Ed Yoshiyama, Coquitlam RCMP Investigative Services Support (ISS) Commander.The public is urged to come forward with any information they may have about La France's disappearance. If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they are requested to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2016-10428. The police are hopeful the passage of time may prompt individuals with crucial details to come forward and assist in bringing closure to this decades-old mystery.