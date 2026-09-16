BC RCMP seek information in suspicious death of Fort St. James woman

BC RCMP Major Crime investigators are appealing to the public for information about a 30-year-old Fort St. James woman after an autopsy led police to classify her death as suspicious.Dayna Monk was found at a residence in the 400-block of Stuart Drive on May 31 after Fort St. James RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services with a reported cardiac arrest.Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Monk was pronounced dead at the scene.Police initially said there was no indication criminal activity played a role in her death. That assessment changed following an autopsy, which resulted in the death being considered suspicious.The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit took over the investigation on June 10.Investigators have now publicly identified Monk and are seeking information about her activities, interactions and movements in the period leading up to her death.“Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding Dayna's death and are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward,” said Insp. Robert Kurtz of BC RCMP Major Crime.Police have not disclosed what the autopsy found or what specifically prompted investigators to consider Monk's death suspicious.Anyone with information about Monk or her activities before May 31 is asked to contact BC RCMP Major Crime Cpl. Michael Lee at 778-290-2563.