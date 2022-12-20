Totem pole

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating after a totem pole was stolen from the Kwikwetlem First Nation band office in October. 

“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nations land is a significant loss for the community,” said Coquitlam RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a Monday press release. 

While the loss of a totem pole is a significant loss to their community....which I do not dispute....I wonder, how many man hours were dedicated to finding the suspects that burned and desecrated Christian churches across Canada? Or, as it was in November Alpha Zulu India Germany during The Night of Broken Glass.....the police merely looked the other way......

