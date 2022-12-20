Coquitlam RCMP are investigating after a totem pole was stolen from the Kwikwetlem First Nation band office in October.
“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nations land is a significant loss for the community,” said Coquitlam RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a Monday press release.
“A meticulous investigation is being executed as we understand the sentimental and cultural loss felt by the Kwikwetlem First Nations.”
The release said surveillance footage shows one suspect pick up the totem pole and load it into a U-Haul truck before driving away. It said the totem pole had been on display at the back of the band office.
The totem pole is described as three ft. tall, red cedar solid wood, and a carved owl on the top.
The suspect is described as male, medium height, and an athletic build. He was seen wearing dark shoes, dark jeans or work pants, a dark hoodie, and no gloves.
Anyone who has any information, witnessed this incident, or might have video footage is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at (604) 945-1550 and quote file number 2022-27539.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
While the loss of a totem pole is a significant loss to their community....which I do not dispute....I wonder, how many man hours were dedicated to finding the suspects that burned and desecrated Christian churches across Canada? Or, as it was in November Alpha Zulu India Germany during The Night of Broken Glass.....the police merely looked the other way......
