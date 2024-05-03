BC RCMP seek woman who attacked 88-year-old senior, knocking her to ground

The Richmond RCMP is reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault on an 88-year-old woman, which occurred earlier this year.According to the RCMP, the incident took place on March 5, 2024, in the 9200 block of Alderbridge Way. The victim, an elderly woman, was reportedly inside a business around 4:30 pm when she was approached by a female stranger and struck in the head. The assault resulted in the victim falling to the floor, although fortunately, she did not sustain any physical injuries.Corporal Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP Media Relations Officer, emphasized the severity of the incident, stating, "The victim was struck hard enough that she fell onto the floor but fortunately, she did not sustain any physical injuries." O'Malley urged anyone who may recognize the suspect to come forward with information.The female suspect is described as wearing a blue t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and flip flops, with glasses and brown hair tied in a ponytail.Despite the severity of the assault, no witnesses have come forward, leaving investigators with limited leads. The motive behind the incident remains unknown at this time.The investigation into the assault is ongoing, and the Richmond RCMP is actively seeking any information that may lead to the identification of the suspect. Individuals who may have witnessed the assault or have information pertinent to the case are encouraged to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 2024-7294.Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can provide information to Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting the Crimestoppers website at www.solvecrime.ca.