BC RCMP Seize 30,000 kilograms of chemicals intended for drug production

In a significant blow to organized crime, the RCMP's Pacific Region Federal Policing Program has seized more than 30,000 kilograms of chemicals believed to be intended for synthetic drug production. The operation took place on September 11, on a rural property in Enderby, British Columbia.The RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team executed a search warrant on the property, which also resulted in the recovery of a stolen Bobcat skid-steer loader that had been reported missing in Kelowna in 2021. Additionally, a vehicle registered to the recently deceased Donald "Donnie" Lyons was found on the premises.Investigators believe the chemicals were bound for large-scale drug production, potentially capable of manufacturing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine. “This seizure represents the removal of millions of dollars of profit from the hands of organized crime,” said Insp. Peter Koster. The bust has disrupted a significant supply chain that could have funneled harmful synthetic drugs into Canadian communities.While no charges have been laid yet, the investigation is ongoing. The CLEAR Team, a specialized unit within the RCMP, focuses on dismantling clandestine drug labs and the diversion of chemical precursors used in illegal drug manufacturing.Anyone with information about drug-related crimes is encouraged to contact local police or BC Crime Stoppers. For those struggling with addiction, help is available through the BC Alcohol and Drug Information and Referral Service Line at 1-800-663-1441.