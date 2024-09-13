BC redirects $4 million to tree-fruit growers impacted by co-op closure

The provincial government has redirected $4 million to growers impacted by the sudden closure of the BC Tree Fruits cooperative in July after nearly 90 years in business.The Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC funding will ensure co-op members are compensated for past harvests sooner instead of having to wait until the things plays out in court.According to the government, the IAF will serve as creditor and pay growers in the short term, then "recoup funds at the end of the court process."An additional $100,000 has been provided to the BC Fruit Growers Association so it can take on some of the food-safety certification duties previously handled by the co-op."These are very challenging times for BC's tree-fruit growers and we are continuing to support them in getting their fruit to market as well as with cash in their pockets now," Minister of Agriculture and Food Pam Alexis said in a news release. "Our priority from the beginning has been working with growers to ensure they are receiving as many of the services the co-op provided as possible, including food-safety certification, access to storage and bins, and connecting with packing houses."She explained that the province is, "monitoring the court process closely and will continue to support growers in finding alternative arrangements for their harvest."BC Tree Fruits was, until recently, the largest tree fruit cooperative in Canada, picking, packaging, and distributing apples, pears, cherries, peaches, nectarines, prune plums, apricots, blueberries, and table grapes grown in the Okanagan.The board of directors decided to shut it down due to "extremely low estimated fruit volumes and difficult marketing conditions," which they argued would likely result in stakeholders not receiving adequate returns."The Okanagan has a rich history of farming and food production, highlighted by our delicious tree fruit, and it's so important that we continue to support BC growers," Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said. "I have had numerous conversations with fruit-tree growers, and I continue to advocate for those impacted. Many growers are being connected to packing houses and other services and we will continue to collaborate on solutions going forward.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.