Harm reduction

When Aaron Gunn was in high school, he heard from guest speakers on why doing hard drugs had serious, deadly consequences.

The Cowichan Valley School District (CVSD) said it should not have allowed harm reduction items to be left out at one of its schools. 

“We were recently made aware of materials that were left at one of our school sites from a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation that we do not consider school or age appropriate,” said the CVSD in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

