The Cowichan Valley School District (CVSD) said it should not have allowed harm reduction items to be left out at one of its schools.
“We were recently made aware of materials that were left at one of our school sites from a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation that we do not consider school or age appropriate,” said the CVSD in a tweet.
We were recently made aware of materials that were left at one of our school sites from a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation that we do not consider school or age appropriate.1/3
— Cowichan Valley School District (@CowichanSchools) May 21, 2023
Prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn pointed out these harm reduction products were being given out at a school, saying this was different from what he learned in high school.
“Today in British Columbia, (and, in this specific case, a high school in the Cowichan Valley) they are handing out ‘safer snorting’ kits to children as young as 15,” said Gunn.
When I was in high school, we heard from powerful guest speakers on why doing hard drugs had very serious (and potentially deadly) consequences.Today in British Columbia, (and, in this specific case, a high school in the Cowichan Valley) they are handing out "safer snorting"… pic.twitter.com/T9WX4KZQI9
While the CVSD supports harm reduction as a method to address the opioid crisis and have conversations about drugs and addiction, it said it aims “to ensure that the teachings related to it are appropriate for our students.”
It acknowledged materials left by a third party did not meet this threshold, and it apologized to the community.
“As a result of this incident, we are undertaking a full investigation as well as a review of applicable policies and APs regarding third-party presentations & materials,” it said.
British Columbia decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years starting in January.
Canada Is Dying covers Office of the Premier of Alberta chief of staff Marshall Smith, who used to be a a former drug addict. Smith lost his career to drug use and vanished into Vancouver's streets for four-and-a-half years.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.