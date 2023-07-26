Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools (NLPS) is distributing brochures to teenage students about drug use during sex and unusual sexual activities.
“The brochure normalizes use of hard drugs while having sex, and discusses BDSM, scat, fisting, and piss play,” said National Post columnist Adam Zivo in a tweet.
“This brochure is being given to kids as young as 14 years old.”
The brochure starts off by saying some people use drugs during sex.
“Drugs can heighten sexual pleasure, but they can also lead to lowered inhibitions, making it easier to make choices you usually wouldn’t make,” it said.
It said there are steps people can take to reduce the chances of passing HIV or Hepatitis C if they are using drugs.
If people use drugs, they should use their own straw or bumper. Rolled up sticky notes make single-use, disposable straws.
If people smoke drugs such as crystal meth, they should avoid sharing their pipes. For people who share pipes, they should use their own mouthpiece.
People should avoid sharing any drug-injecting equipment, including syringes, filters, cookers, acidifiers, alcohol swabs, tourniquets, and water. They should try to use new equipment each time.
The brochure went on to say condoms and oral dams can be used during BDSM play.
“Extra care should be taken for activities that involve drawing blood or causing breaks in the skin, as HIV and Hep C can be passed this way,” it said.
If people use objects which cannot be sterilized such as whips and these lead to breaks in the skin, they should avoid using them on more than one person.
They should avoid sharing equipment for any sex which involves piercing, cutting, or branding.
The brochure continued by saying HIV cannot be passed through scatophilia by playing with feces, but other infections such as Hepatitis A and intestinal parasites can.
“If there are breaks on the skin (like cuts, scrapes, or sores), avoid play on or near them, as this increases the chance of passing infections,” it said.
It added HIV cannot be passed through urolangia such as urination, golden showers, and water sports, but other infections can be passed if urine goes into the vagina, mouth, or anus. If there are breaks on the skin, they should avoid play near them, as this increases the chance of passing infections.
The brochure defines fisting as when part or all of a hand is put into a vagina or anus. To reduce the chance of passing infections, people should wear a latex glove for each new partner and use fresh, separate portions of lubricant.
Grade 9 students were exposed to sexual content outside the health curriculum at a Saskatchewan school on June 19.
