BC serial killer Robert Pickton eligible for day parole Thursday

Notorious BC pig farmer Robert Pickton, who was charged with killing 26 women and claimed to kill 49, is eligible for day parole Thursday. The Supreme Court of Canada found Pickton guilty of six counts of second-degree murder in December 2007 after being arrested in 2002. He was sentenced to life in possible with no chance of parole for 25 years, the longest sentence available for second-degree murder in Canada.Because he was already serving the maximum sentence, first-degree murder charges involving 20 other women were stayed. Pickton is eligible for day patrol as of Thursday, February 22 and for full parole in 2027. In December 2023, the RCMP asked the court for permission to dispose of 14,000 pieces of evidence related to the investigation, per Vancouver Sun..Family and friends of the women murdered are planning a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Pickton’s former pig farm. Lorelei Williams’ cousin Tanya Holyk, whose DNA was found on Pickton’s property, told City News she can’t believe “no one else has gone to jail for this” and slammed the justice system. “It’s been very difficult,” said Williams. “It’s sickening. I can’t believe it’s already coming up. I can’t believe so much time has passed. I still can’t believe that no one else has gone to jail for this, as well.”“I already don’t trust the justice system, and this just makes me not trust it even more because the fact that a person like this could be let out of jail, or who would apply,” she said. “I really don’t believe that he’ll be given day parole, but the fact he can apply, it’s disgusting.”“Our system isn’t a justice system at all." Holyk was one of the 20 women murdered where charges were stayed. “That’s not justice for my family,” Williams said. “I want justice for my family. Why can he not be charged with my cousin’s murder? Her DNA was found on that farm.""I just think about Tanya and how old she would have been today and what life would be like if she were here and if she were around,” she said. "What keeps me going is the fact that what I’m going through right now is nothing compared to what my cousin went through.”“That’s what keeps me going. I will keep doing this for Tanya. I will keep fighting for her because I can.”