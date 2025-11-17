BC shooting victim discharged from hospital with bullet still lodged in face

It has been revealed that a British Columbia shooting victim was discharged from hospital with the bullet still lodged in his face.The man, only identified online as a "young worker," had been shot in Surrey on November 8 in an attack that authorities later confirmed was linked to the city's ongoing extortion crisis.."Eight days ago, shots were fired in broad daylight at a home near 170 Street and 32 Avenue in Surrey, and a young worker was struck in the face by a bullet," local radio host and Charhdi Kala Punjabi editor Gurpreet Sahota wrote in a post on X. "More than a week has passed, yet the bullet lodged near his nose and jaw still hasn’t been removed."He explained that instead of receiving treatment in a timely manor, the man was "discharged from the hospital and sent on a stressful loop of medical appointments.""Along with the psychological trauma, he continues to suffer intense physical pain," Sahota lamented. "This is a stark reflection of the alarming collapse of BC's healthcare system.".The story was picked up by a number of elected officials, including Richmond-Queensborough MLA Steve Kooner.."An extortion SHOOTING victim can't even get proper treatment for a BULLET… because the healthcare system is collapsing," he wrote in a post on X. "First public safety fails them. Now healthcare fails them. This is the NDP's BC.".His sentiments were shared by Langley Willowbrook MLA Jody Toor, who said the incident "starkly illustrates the alarming deterioration of BC's healthcare system.".Independent MLA Elenore Sturko drew attention to the extortion aspect of the situation, citing the rise in such crimes as evidence that "the NDP is failing to keep British Columbians safe."The Western Standard has reached out to BC Health Minister Josie Osborne but hasn't heard back.