CALGARY — A 16-year-old student has been permanently barred from his Coquitlam public high school after refusing to remove online videos criticizing Truth and Reconciliation programming, according to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).The organization says it is funding legal representation for Isaac Simpson, a Grade 11 student whose lawyer, Elsa Michel, is preparing an appeal of the school district’s October 29 disciplinary decision.The dispute centres on videos Simpson published challenging material presented at school, including a speaker’s discussion of “land back” and an illustration showing Catholic nuns and an RCMP officer forcibly taking indigenous children from their mothers.Simpson viewed the programming as indoctrination that discouraged students from questioning what they were taught.“They [school staff] were just telling you what to think, not how to think,” he said in an October interview cited by the Justice Centre.His first video, titled “LIES and Reconciliation,” was published on YouTube on September 30, 2026. It combined footage recorded at school with commentary disputing the messages presented to students..According to the Justice Centre, an October 8 letter from the principal confirmed Simpson had been suspended from October 2 to October 6. His return was conditional on removing the video or editing out all audio, footage and images of students, staff, visitors and educational activities within the school.The school alleged Simpson recorded people without their knowledge or consent, violated rules governing personal devices and published commentary that mocked others and amounted to harassment.Simpson refused to remove the video and subsequently published a second, titled “I Got SUSPENDED For Exposing School Propaganda!”After learning of that video on October 16, the principal increased his suspension to Level III and referred the matter to the district’s Student Suspension Review Committee. Simpson remained prohibited from entering school grounds without permission, although schoolwork was available to him.The principal wrote that the district “does not agree with or support the opinions” expressed in the videos, according to the Justice Centre’s account. She maintained, however, that the disciplinary action concerned school rules, privacy and harm to the school community..On October 29, a day after meeting with Simpson and his parents, the School District Discipline Committee determined his refusal to remove the videos continued to violate district policies and negatively affected the school environment.The committee permanently barred Simpson from his high school. It offered him educational programming at another school in the district, subject to conditions that included removing the videos.The Justice Centre argues the decision raises questions about students’ freedom of expression under section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and how public schools respond to criticism of classroom programming.“Schools have responsibilities to protect students’ privacy and maintain a safe learning environment. However, they must also respect students’ freedom of expression,” said Michel.“This case raises serious questions about whether the school’s response went further than necessary and punished a student for challenging ideas promoted at school.”Michel said students and parents have a constitutional right to comment on public school curriculum and how it is delivered.She is preparing an appeal of the committee’s October 29 decision on Simpson’s behalf.