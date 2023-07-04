A BC teacher’s assistant has been fired from her job over racy online posts, including on the platform OnlyFans.

Kristin MacDonald, known online as 'Ava James,' had been working at Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam since 2015. In April, she was told to take down her OnlyFans account, or risk termination.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

If she was a Tranny waving an AR-15 on the videos . . . she would likely get put in charge of Library reading hour.

Hiccup
Hiccup

LOL

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

She should call a waaaambulance.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Can’t post “racey” pics of a real woman because you teach children, but you can have a guy dressed as a girl shake his package in front of school age kids at a public library, and all is good. This world is totally F’ed up.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Yep, totally f'ed up for sure. Welcome to Canada's oOwellian dystopia.

Wake up, folks!

