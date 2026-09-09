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B.C. taxi impounded for speeding while carrying passenger whose vehicle was just impounded for speeding

B.C. taxi impounded for speeding while carrying passenger whose vehicle was just impounded for speeding
B.C. taxi impounded for speeding while carrying passenger whose vehicle was just impounded for speedingBC Highway Patrol
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Bcpoli
Speeding
Squamish
Bc Highway Patrol
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