B.C. taxi impounded for speeding while carrying passenger whose vehicle was just impounded for speeding

A B.C. taxi was impounded after allegedly travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit while carrying a passenger whose own vehicle had just been impounded for excessive speeding.BC Highway Patrol said the unusual traffic stop happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday on Hwy. 99 near Porteau Cove along the Sea to Sky Hwy.A motorcycle officer clocked a white Toyota Corolla travelling at 133 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.Police discovered the Corolla was operating as a taxi — and its passenger had just lost their own vehicle to an excessive-speeding impound.“Professional drivers do not get a pass to disobey the law. They are expected to know better,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“Passengers also have every right to politely ask their drivers to obey the law. If you’re not comfortable with a taxi or ride-share driver speeding or driving distracted, say something.”The taxi driver, a 65-year-old Squamish resident, received a seven-day vehicle impound, with towing and impound costs charged to the owner.Police also issued a $368 ticket for excessive speeding between 41 and 60 km/h over the limit under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.BC Highway Patrol said the driver will also face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance costs, bringing the total financial consequences to more than $2,000.The taxi was among 21 vehicles impounded for excessive speeding by BC Highway Patrol on the Sea to Sky Highway over Labour Day.