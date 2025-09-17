News

BC teacher banned for 15 years after admitting to over 1,000 phone calls with student

The educator, who has not been identified, admitted to exchanging "increasingly personal and intimate messages" with the student.
Classroom
ClassroomSource: Unsplash / MChe Lee
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Bc
British Columbia
Teacher
Student
Phone Calls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news