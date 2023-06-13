Empty classroom

Desks are spaced about a metre apart in a classroom at Sherwood Park Education Centre, a middle school in Sydney, NS. 

 Courtesy Holly Conners/CBC

A former teacher from St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School in North Vancouver, BC, was arrested for allegations of sexual assault against a student. 

"Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence, and to support the victim as we undergo this process," said North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak in a Monday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.