Former Abbotsford School District (ASD) teacher Jim McMurtry could lose his teaching licence for speaking to students about a major cause of death at residential schools.
“The independent regulatory body for BC teachers (Teacher Regulation Branch) sent my lawyer on August 3 the consent resolution agreement for ‘the cancellation of [my] certificate of qualification’ before any adjudication of my case,” said McMurtry in a press release.
“If the TRB is sending me this before any determination on the merits of my case — as arbitration has not even been scheduled — I cannot help but wonder what prompted them to do so.”
McMurtry said in December the ASD was recommending he be terminated because he challenged the residential schools narrative.
One student in a class when he was a substitute teacher said the priests murdered the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School by torturing them and leaving them out in the snow to die. He corrected her by saying “the children who died tragically while enrolled in residential schools did so from disease, particularly tuberculosis.”
Two vice principals came up to his class and demanded he leave the school. He was put on an eight-month suspension without being told why.
McMurtry was terminated in February for refusing to teach what the ASD wanted him to about residential schools.
“The authors of my firing are a small group of Woke Puritans, unthinking bureaucrats, and power-hungry lagos,” he said.
“I stand for freedom, children’s interests over employer’s interests, encouraging students to think for themselves, free conscience, plurality of opinion, and the open pursuit of knowledge.”
McMurtry questioned if the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation was colluding with the ASD. If so, he said that would be improper.
The original allegation against him from 2021 was he said there was no intent for murder at residential schools. He was told later he might be fired because students were left with the impression some or all of the deaths were from natural causes and that they could not be called murder.
The ASD said he was fired for inflammatory, inappropriate, and insensitive comments to students about graves. Now he is to be barred from teaching for saying deaths at residential schools were comparable to those of the general population.
“The central allegation against me has changed four times,” he said.
The BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said it felt cancelling his licence was an appropriate consequence for his actions.
“McMurtry’s two messages to students about his employment-related issues breached his professional boundaries with students, by inappropriately drawing students into his personal conflict with the District, contrary to Standard #1,” it said.
“McMurtry’s comments to students about the deaths of students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School breached Standard #9, because they were disrespectful and inflammatory, minimized the harms that occurred in Indian Residential Schools by falsely suggesting that student deaths at the schools were comparable to the general child mortality rate and not the result of a government strategy of cultural genocide, and did not contribute towards truth, reconciliation, and healing.”
It called his comments to Rebel News “attitudes inconsistent with the requirement in Standard #1 to treat students equitably with acceptance, dignity, and respect; in Standard #3 to work to create a positive, safe, and inclusive learning environment to best meet the diverse needs of students; and Standard #9 to contribute towards truth, reconciliation, and healing with indigenous people.”
His comments hurt the education system by creating an unwelcoming environment for some students and their families and by undermining people’s confidence in it.
The director of certification will record the terms of this agreement on the online registry of the BC Ministry of Education and Child Care under Section 79d of the Teachers Act.
If he applies for another teaching certification, the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said the director will have to determine his fitness and suitability before granting one.
Some factors the director might consider include the facts set out and admitted to in this agreement, any document or evidence gathered and prepared in this investigation, and any evidence of a breach by him.
It concluded by saying he can voluntarily enter into this agreement after receiving independent legal advice and that he should understand the terms and conditions set out in it.
The Commissioner for Teacher Regulation could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Where is the powerful teachers union?? Oops, wrong side of the equation!!
What basis in law does this come from? You don't think like an NDP Liberal therefore you must be criminal? No wonder the world looks at us as a laughing stock.
The process is the punishment. Lenin and Mao would be so proud of their Red Army - ensuring that those who speak the truth are punished for doing so.
This has the effect of chilling the desire of others to also speak truth.
To be clear: this is not his truth, or her truth, but THE truth. It is the one that is verified from multiple sources discovered by free expression, analysis and discussion.
When we can't speak, we can't discover truth. Then all we have are the governments' lies - in which they are always correct.
And the government/ corporate lies are parroted 24/7 by an infinitely corrupted, bought off and captured Legacy mainstream media
It’s incredible and frightening what Canada has become under the psychopathic Bernardo clone Trudeau
Orwellian Thought police fascist terrorism applies to these subjects especially
1) residential school hoax
2) the “vaccines” lol
3) Ukraine/ Russia war
Deviating from the prescribed narrative is forbidden
Because “that’s the science” !
👍
Soon Rez school/mass graves hoax denialism will be illegal.
Jim McCurty is awesome. Check him out on twitter!
You know the government is covering up a lie when they punish people so hard for questioning it.
Slavery is on the rise again, this time slavery of speech. The left sure loves slavery of the mind.
Lost free speech, not entitled to an opinion, sit down and shut up….. do as we say or else. Lucked up world.
There was some abuse in the schools, considering what we now know of the Catholic institution, but I don't believe most of the allegations launched against the schools. No one mentions that there were many excellent residential schools that gave these children a good start in life. That has been attested to by some of the students who graduated from these schools. Also, most of these children were enrolled in these schools by their parents. I watched "Spotlight" a detailed movie of the abuse by Catholic priests in Boston. There were hundreds of cases which came to light by a group of journalists.
Re-writing history at the expense of the living.......
This is what lynching in the 21st century looks like but Mao says "let's do this right..put him through a struggle session first".
If TRUTH hurts people, than we should abandon it? Long ago the Christian institutions were honoured and respected as having the interests of the people. How much was the gov't involved? Once we found out about all the pedophilia within the Catholic institution we had reason to be concerned. Tuberculosis also took many people that weren't in the Schools. It wasn't a secret. I sincerely believe that the Government indoctrinated the First Nation people into being woke, so that they could most easily divide the people. It's easier to control us, if we are divided and in chaos. Notice how they concentrated on the Natives, for the Kill Jab. Did they think they were more vulnerable, and could more easily take all their land, if less were there to protect their lives and land. I pray we never give up on truth, as I see it as the instrument from God to help us live in harmony with each other and the universe. Helena Guenther
[thumbup]
