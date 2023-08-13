Jim McMurtry

Jim McMurtry 

 Courtesy Jim McMurtry

Former Abbotsford School District (ASD) teacher Jim McMurtry could lose his teaching licence for speaking to students about a major cause of death at residential schools. 

“The independent regulatory body for BC teachers (Teacher Regulation Branch) sent my lawyer on August 3 the consent resolution agreement for ‘the cancellation of [my] certificate of qualification’ before any adjudication of my case,” said McMurtry in a press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(15) comments

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Where is the powerful teachers union?? Oops, wrong side of the equation!!

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

What basis in law does this come from? You don't think like an NDP Liberal therefore you must be criminal? No wonder the world looks at us as a laughing stock.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

The process is the punishment. Lenin and Mao would be so proud of their Red Army - ensuring that those who speak the truth are punished for doing so.

This has the effect of chilling the desire of others to also speak truth.

To be clear: this is not his truth, or her truth, but THE truth. It is the one that is verified from multiple sources discovered by free expression, analysis and discussion.

When we can't speak, we can't discover truth. Then all we have are the governments' lies - in which they are always correct.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And the government/ corporate lies are parroted 24/7 by an infinitely corrupted, bought off and captured Legacy mainstream media

It’s incredible and frightening what Canada has become under the psychopathic Bernardo clone Trudeau

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Orwellian Thought police fascist terrorism applies to these subjects especially

1) residential school hoax

2) the “vaccines” lol

3) Ukraine/ Russia war

Deviating from the prescribed narrative is forbidden

Because “that’s the science” !

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Soon Rez school/mass graves hoax denialism will be illegal.

Jim McCurty is awesome. Check him out on twitter!

Report Add Reply
Mark S Noel
Mark S Noel

You know the government is covering up a lie when they punish people so hard for questioning it.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Slavery is on the rise again, this time slavery of speech. The left sure loves slavery of the mind.

Report Add Reply
Got Ya
Got Ya

Lost free speech, not entitled to an opinion, sit down and shut up….. do as we say or else. Lucked up world.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

There was some abuse in the schools, considering what we now know of the Catholic institution, but I don't believe most of the allegations launched against the schools. No one mentions that there were many excellent residential schools that gave these children a good start in life. That has been attested to by some of the students who graduated from these schools. Also, most of these children were enrolled in these schools by their parents. I watched "Spotlight" a detailed movie of the abuse by Catholic priests in Boston. There were hundreds of cases which came to light by a group of journalists.

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

Re-writing history at the expense of the living.......

Report Add Reply
guest841
guest841

This is what lynching in the 21st century looks like but Mao says "let's do this right..put him through a struggle session first".

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

If TRUTH hurts people, than we should abandon it? Long ago the Christian institutions were honoured and respected as having the interests of the people. How much was the gov't involved? Once we found out about all the pedophilia within the Catholic institution we had reason to be concerned. Tuberculosis also took many people that weren't in the Schools. It wasn't a secret. I sincerely believe that the Government indoctrinated the First Nation people into being woke, so that they could most easily divide the people. It's easier to control us, if we are divided and in chaos. Notice how they concentrated on the Natives, for the Kill Jab. Did they think they were more vulnerable, and could more easily take all their land, if less were there to protect their lives and land. I pray we never give up on truth, as I see it as the instrument from God to help us live in harmony with each other and the universe. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.