Abbotsford School District teacher Jim McMurtry has been terminated for speaking to students about a major cause of death at residential schools. 

“The authors of my firing are a small group of Woke Puritans, unthinking bureaucrats and power-hungry lagos,” said McMurtry in a Wednesday statement. 

kmb
Seems like this teacher was just teaching the facts. Although there was abuse, the majority of deaths at residential schools and even on Indian Reserves prior to about 1955 were from tuberculosis. My mother worked in a sanitorium treating tuberculosis patients...mostly rich folks who could pay for treatment. The government did not offer treatment to poor people or Indigenous People. It's a shame people lose their jobs for doing what's right. But I wouldn't trust the court to rule in favor of this teacher.

