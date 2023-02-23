One student in a class he was substituting for said the priests murdered the children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School by torturing them and leaving them out in the snow to die. He corrected her by saying “the children who died tragically while enrolled in residential schools did so from disease, particularly tuberculosis.”
Two vice-principals came up to his class and demanded he leave the school. He was put on an eight month suspension without being told why.
Former University of Calgary political science professor Tom Flanagan said in 2022 allegations of hundreds of graves at residential schools deserve more scrutiny and a physical dig.
Initial findings by ground-penetrating radar suggested 215 bodies were at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Flanagan said 51 deaths of students had been verified, with a common cause being tuberculosis.
“But up until the late 40s, early 50s, TB was rampant among Indian people, both children and adults,” he said.
McMurtry called his case “a Canadian Scopes Monkey Trial.” He added he's incurred the wrath of ignorant, bigoted people for teaching students the truth.
McMurtry followed up by saying he likes his chances in court.
He said law and equity are on his side, “and equity allows no wrong without a remedy.”
“Funny how the son of one of the drafters of the Charter (my father, Roy McMurtry) could be saved by it!” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Seems like this teacher was just teaching the facts. Although there was abuse, the majority of deaths at residential schools and even on Indian Reserves prior to about 1955 were from tuberculosis. My mother worked in a sanitorium treating tuberculosis patients...mostly rich folks who could pay for treatment. The government did not offer treatment to poor people or Indigenous People. It's a shame people lose their jobs for doing what's right. But I wouldn't trust the court to rule in favor of this teacher.
