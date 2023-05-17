By day the Coquitlam School Board told Kristin MacDonald, a.k.a. Ava James, she had to take her page down or she would be fired as a teaching assistant in suburban Vancouver, but after hours she is OnlyFans star Ava James The Dommy Mommy.
Now, it seems she can’t be both.
Coquitlam School Board 43 sent MacDonald a cease-and-desist letter, saying she had to take down the page or she’d lose her TA job. The letter was prompted by a complaint to the school board on April 28.
MacDonald was advised she was in violation of the collective agreement.
“My reaction when I received the letter, obviously, this is a controversial topic,” MacDonald told Global News. “I took precautions in order to keep all my fans and my education job separate.”
Now that her cause has gone public, she is flaunting her double-life on Instagram on her account a_v_a_james88. Recent pictures include media publicity she has received, complete with empty school desks on one side and racy Instagram photos on the other. Some pictures from the last month are tagged #MILF and #MILFGANG.
The IG profile with 19,000 followers brags she is in the top two per cent of creators on Only Fans, and invites readers to “come find out why,” leaving her email for “collaborations and inquiries.” However, the Twitter account listed at https://allmylinks.com/a-v-a-james8 no longer exists.
“I do believe that I should be able to continue on. I’m not hurting anyone. I’m not breaking the law. So I stand by where I’m at right now,” MacDonald told Global.
“I do love my job. I love connecting with students. I think I’m good at my job.”
The school district said it would not provide comment on any individual’s case, including MacDonald’s.
The single mother of two, currently recovering from back surgery, said she needs the second job to make ends meet. TA’s make about $25 an hour for 25 to 30 hours a week for 10 months a year.
“We don’t make a livable wage, and we’re in one of the most expensive places in Canada,” MacDonald said.
“I really want to talk about the stigma … and let’s have more conversations about women owning their sexuality, being proud of their body…
“How many women can say that? I think so many of us are insecure and feel shame when we express sexuality and we’re shamed by society. And that’s really what I want to speak on and be an advocate for that.”
MacDonald may have added reason for pride in her body, given it does not seem entirely natural. The upgrades probably don’t hurt her fan base in a side hustle that's not for the shy.
“I think that there’s a lot of stigma behind it,” she said. “But also know that I am an intelligent, educated woman. I have a great relationship with my family.
“Just because you’re on OnlyFans creating content that is spicy and adult-oriented, it doesn’t mean that you’re not a high-functioning, great person.”
Some commenters on MacDonald’s most recent IG post were supportive, while others expressed disapproval.
“Your body, your business! It’s a paid platform and anyone who accesses it has to go to real effort to do so. Has nothing to do with the school district,” said megsvancouver.
“As an educator … we should be held to a higher standard. We understand this when we work in schools. You, unfortunately, are missing the part with the damage you are doing. That’s too bad. You want to do this, good for you, but move into a profession that doesn’t work in a school,” wrote reilly6866.
Nickt1738 wrote, “As a kid that goes to the school you work at … this just makes this so much more funny.”
